Islanders Beaten at Charlotte

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Cole Bardreau scored for the third consecutive game and Jakub Skarek made 30 saves on Sunday afternoon, but the Bridgeport Islanders (9-14-1-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (14-11-2-0) at Bojangles Coliseum.

All three of Charlotte's goals came in the third period - each in a different situation. The Checkers scored once on the power play, once at even strength, and added an empty-netter in the final 62 seconds.

The setback snapped Bridgeport's two-game road winning streak and dropped its record to 1-2-0-0 against the Checkers this season.

The Islanders and Checkers combined for 19 shots-on-goal in the first period, but Skarek (6-7-2) and Joey Daccord (5-4-1) kept the game scoreless. In fact, the 0-0 deadlock carried into the final minute of the second when Erik Brown created a turnover in his own zone and sprung Bardreau down the ice. Bardreau cut to the slot and snapped a forehand shot past Daccord's reaching glove for his fourth goal of the season, and third tally in as many games, at the 19:05 mark.

The Islanders led by a goal after 40 minutes despite being outshot 25-14 and giving up two breakaway chances that Skarek shut down. However, the Checkers scored three times on eight shots in the third in the comeback win.

Zac Dalpe tied the contest at 3:49 of the third with a power-play goal while Brown was in the box for interference. Less than three minutes later, Chase Priskie gave Charlotte the lead on a blast from the right circle at 6:30.

Henry Bowlby extended Charlotte's advantage and capped the 3-1 final with just 1:02 left, capitalizing on an empty cage for his fifth goal of the season.

The Checkers were 1-for-1 on both the power play and penalty kill. They led in shots 33-22.

Next Time Out: The Islanders complete a three-game road trip this Wednesday with their final game before the holiday break, facing the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. inside XL Center. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.