Wolves Regain Three Players
December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that Josh Leivo, Andrew Poturalski and C.J. Smith have been reassigned on loan from the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL). They were recalled on an emergency basis earlier this week.
Poturalski, the AHL's leading scorer with 34 points (12G, 22A) in 23 games, earned the first two points of his NHL career when he contributed an assist in Carolina's win over Detroit on Thursday and another during Carolina's win over Los Angeles on Saturday.
Leivo earned an assist in his Carolina debut Saturday night while Smith, the AHL's No. 2 scorer with 28 points (10G, 18A), also made his Hurricanes debut Saturday.
Poturalski, Leivo and Smith rejoin a Wolves squad that has won 12 games in a row to tie the franchise record set by the 1999-2000 Turner Cup champions. The Central Division leaders will shoot for sole possession of the record when they visit the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 1, to face the Rockford IceHogs in the Chicago New Year's Classic, presented by Planet Fitness. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Wolves Rally Towel courtesy of Planet Fitness. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021
- Wolf Pack Storm Back from 3-0 Hole to Shock Thunderbirds 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Come Away with Point in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Beaten at Charlotte - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Regain Three Players - Chicago Wolves
- Late Surge Pushes Checkers Past Islanders 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Coyotes Recall Speers and Jenik from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dan Renouf Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Americans at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joe Snively Recalled by Hometown Washington Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Kolyachonok Nets Second Overtime Game-Winner As Roadrunners Defeat Reign 4-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Net Four in the Third, Down Gulls 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Teddy Bear Toss Gone Lone Highlight in Tough Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Offense Ignites in 5-2 Win over Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Reign Edged by Tucson in OT - Ontario Reign
- Big Second Period Propels Heat to 5-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Comeback Falls Short; Stars Hang on for 3-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Enter Holiday Break with 3-2 Home Win against Rockford - Texas Stars
- Wilson Scores Late Equalizer in Wild Finish - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Phantoms in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Bailey, Lockwood Lift Canucks to Overtime Win over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.