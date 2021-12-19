Wolves Regain Three Players

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that Josh Leivo, Andrew Poturalski and C.J. Smith have been reassigned on loan from the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL). They were recalled on an emergency basis earlier this week.

Poturalski, the AHL's leading scorer with 34 points (12G, 22A) in 23 games, earned the first two points of his NHL career when he contributed an assist in Carolina's win over Detroit on Thursday and another during Carolina's win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Leivo earned an assist in his Carolina debut Saturday night while Smith, the AHL's No. 2 scorer with 28 points (10G, 18A), also made his Hurricanes debut Saturday.

Poturalski, Leivo and Smith rejoin a Wolves squad that has won 12 games in a row to tie the franchise record set by the 1999-2000 Turner Cup champions. The Central Division leaders will shoot for sole possession of the record when they visit the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 1, to face the Rockford IceHogs in the Chicago New Year's Classic, presented by Planet Fitness. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Wolves Rally Towel courtesy of Planet Fitness. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

