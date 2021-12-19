Bears Take Two out of Three on Weekend After Loss to Amerks

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rochester Americans on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Rochester scored three unanswered goals in the third period for the come from behind victory. Hershey's record shifts to 12-8-2-1 and conclude the week with a 3-1-0-0 mark after wins on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Ryan MacInnis opened the scoring for the Americans with the first period's lone goal at 3:20. Following a turnover, Sean Malone setup MacInnis at the net front for his fifth goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-6 Rochester.

Hershey responded in the middle frame with goals from Ryan Dmowski and Bobby Nardella. Dmowski finished a slick passing play off the rush started by Michal Kempny and continued by Garett Pilon before the finish at 3:56. Nardella provided Hershey a 2-1 lead at 15:00 after burying a wrist shot from the left wing. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-18 Bears.

Pilon provided breathing room for the Bears early in the third period before Rochester's comeback. Only 56 seconds into the stanza, Pilon wired his team-best eighth goal of the season following a headman pass from Dylan McIlrath. The Americans began their comeback with a power play goal from Peyton Krebs at 7:12, followed by the equalizer from Ethan Prow at 12:09. Krebs scored the eventual game-winning goal and second of the night on his own rebound at 17:09 after streaking to the net. Final shots on goal totaled 34-33 Rochester.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Tuesday, December 21 for a 7:05 P.M. puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

