IceHogs Comeback Falls Short; Stars Hang on for 3-2 Win

CEDAR PARK, TX - Forwards Mike Hardman and Lukas Reichel scored late in the third period to start a Rockford IceHogs (11-10-1-1) comeback bid, but Texas Stars (8-11-3-1) held on for a 3-2 win at H-E-B Center Saturday night.

In the opening period, both goaltenders were put to the test often and kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes of action. IceHogs keeper Arvid Soderblom (L, 26 saves on 29 shots) provided 13 stops in the frame and his counterpart, Anton Khudobin (W, 25 saves on 27 shots), made eight saves including multiple chances during the IceHogs' two power plays in the period.

The Stars would crack open the scoring early in the second period as team captain Curtis McKenzie caught a bounce and buried his seventh goal of the season at 2:28. Pushing through the frame, McKenzie would find his second goal of the night and team-leading eighth tally on the year at 18:55 for a 2-0 advantage.

Stars forward Tye Felhaber carried the momentum into the third period with his first goal of the season at 9:10 for a three-goal advantage. Late in the game, the IceHogs mounted their comeback when Hardman snapped Khudobin's shutout bid at 14:04 with his first goal of the season. Moments later and on the power-play, Reichel fired in his eighth goal of the campaign to pull within one with 2:35 left. Unfortunately, time would run out on the IceHogs and the Stars would snap their five-game (0-3-2) winless skid and hold on for the win.

The IceHogs went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-2.

