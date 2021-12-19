Game Preview: Americans at Bears, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Rochester Americans. This is the second and final meeting this season between the AHL's two oldest teams. Rochester is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Buffalo Sabres, while the Bears are the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals. The Bears enter tonight's game having won three straight contests.

Rochester Americans (14-8-0-0) at Hershey Bears (12-7-2-1)

December 19, 2021 | 5 PM | Game #23 | GIANT Center

Referees: Nicolas Loyer (#13), Sam Bernier (#81)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), Tom George (#61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream,

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears rolled to an 8-3 win last night over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. Hershey saw goals from eight different players, scoring three times in the first and second periods, before adding a pair of goals in the third period. Hershey went 2-for-5 on the power play and also tallied a shorthanded goal. The five-goal win was Hershey's largest margin of victory this season, and the eight-goal outburst was the club's best offensive night of the year. Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots to earn the win between the pipes. The Amerks were in action yesterday, registering a 4-3 win in a shootout over Lehigh Valley. Michael Mersch had two goals and an assist for Rochester and JJ Peterka scored the shootout deciding goal.

CRAZY EIGHTS:The Hershey Bears scored early and often last night, striking for eight goals for the first time in over five years. The last time the Bears notched eight goals came on Mar. 23, 2016 when the Chocolate and White scored an 8-0 win over Lehigh Valley at the PPL Center. Nathan Walker (1g, 2a), and Chris Bourque (2g, 1a) each had three points and Dan Ellis stopped 21 shots to earn the shutout.

STILL STREAKING:

Forward Mike Vecchione continued his impressive point streak last night, striking for a goal and two assists in the victory. The forward now has points in eight straight contests for the Bears, the longest active mark by any player currently on an AHL roster. Yesterday's game was the first time Vecchione posted three points for the Chocolate and White. In his point streak, he has tallied 13 points (2g, 11a), and he enters tonight's contest with goals in two straight games. Both goals were game-winning markers, marking the second time in his AHL career he's tallied the deciding goal in back-to-back games. Vecchione previously scored game-winners in consecutive games on Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, 2018 as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

LAST TIME VERSUS ROCHESTER:

The Bears and Amerks last met on Nov. 26 at Blue Cross Arena. Rochester skated away with a 7-3 win over Hershey in a fight-filled game. The two teams combined for 135 penalty minutes, with the Bears posting a season-high 84 minutes in the box. The game featured four fights, and despite outshooting the Amerks 40-20, Rochester defeated the Bears soundly thanks to two goals from Michael Mersch and three assists from both Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka. Rochester goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, since recalled to the Buffalo Sabres, had 37 saves in the win. Tonight is Rochester's first visit to Hershey since Jan. 19, 2020. On that night, the Bears earned a 4-1 win and Garrett Pilon was among the Hershey goal scorers.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey captain Matt Moulson has points in three straight games (2g, 2a)...Last night was Kody Clark's second three-point performance of his AHL career. The last came on Jan. 21, 2020 at Bridgeport (1g, 2a)...Garret Pilon's first period helper last night on Ryan Dmowski's goal was the 100th point of his AHL/Hershey Bears career...Netminder Pheonix Copley has won four straight starts and six of his past seven outings. Last night's game marked the first time Copley has played on consecutive days since Feb. 7-8, 2020...Tonight is Rochester's fourth game of the week. Prior to the win at Lehigh Valley last night, they were manhandled in Charlotte, losing 11-1 on Tuesday, and falling 4-2 on Wednesday.

