Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse Crunch

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Fredrik Claesson to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Claesson, 29, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting three shots on goal. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 165 career NHL games over seven seasons, notching seven goals and 28 points. He's also skated in six games for the Crunch this season, posting one assist and a plus-5 rating.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has played in 338 career AHL games over six seasons, collecting 16 goals and 90 points.

