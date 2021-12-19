Heat Offense Ignites in 5-2 Win over Colorado

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A four-goal second period and another perfect performance from the penalty kill helped the Stockton Heat (18-2-2-1) finish off a weekend sweep of the Colorado Eagles (10-10-2-2) with a 5-2 win at Teddy Bear Toss, Saturday at Stockton Arena.

With the win, the Heat improved to 6-0-0-0 at home in December and completed a three-wins-in-four-nights gauntlet against divisional foes Colorado and Bakersfield.

The teams played to a scoreless stalemate in the first period, a tie that was broken 3:12 into the second with Jakob Pelletier notching his team-leading 10th goal of the season. Walker Duehr followed suit at the 15:16 mark, the first of a three-goal onslaught over a span of 2:46 with the back two coming from Eetu Tuulola and Luke Philp, the last of the three being shorthanded.

Colorado pushed early in the third, Ryan Wagner and Dalton Smith scoring in the first half of the period, but Duehr slammed the door with an empty netter for the decisive 5-2 score.

Dustin Wolf stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced on the night and earned his first AHL assist, coming on Tuulola's goal.

NOTABLE

Jakob Pelletier's bear-summoning score came 3:12 into the second period. It was the second time that Stockton's first goal for the Teddy Bear Toss game came in the second frame, and he's the first rookie in team history to net the teddy bear marker. The score moved him into a tie for the team lead with Adam Ruzicka at 10 goals on the year.

The four-goal outburst in the second period was the second time the Heat hung four in a frame, last doing so against San Jose on December 7, also in the second.

Walker Duehr notched his first professional multi-goal game and second multi-point game.

Eetu Tuulola has lit the lamp on back-to-back nights for the second time this season, also in a three-point spurt on October 30 and November 3.

Luke Philp netted Stockton's fourth shorthanded goal of the season and third since December 3. The Heat penalty kill has outscored opposing power plays 3-1 since November 22.

Stockton's point streak has reached 18 games (16-0-2-0) when Dustin Wolf starts. The team's current overall point streak now sits at eight games (7-0-1-0), and the home point streak is at a team-record 13 games (11-0-2-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-1

STK PK - 4-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Eetu Tuulola (1g, 1a)

Second - Jakob Pelletier (1g)

Third - Dustin Wolf (26 svs, 1a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (26 saves on 28 shots faced)

L - Trent Miner (19 saves on 22 shots faced)

ND - Justus Annunen (6 saves on 7 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road for the next two games, at San Diego on Wednesday, December 22 and at San Jose on Wednesday, December 29, before returning to Stockton Arena for a New Year's Eve contest - a 1 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.