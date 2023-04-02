Reign Edged by Eagles, 2-1
April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario Reign's Lias Andersson and Colorado Eagles' Mikhail Maltsev and Keaton Middleton on game night
(Ontario Reign)
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (33-29-4-1) had an early lead on a first period goal by Lias Andersson, but the Colorado Eagles (36-21-7-3) came from behind with goals in the second and third periods to earn a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena.
Eagles' goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 of the Reign's 28 shots on goal in the game, including all 21 he faced in the second and third periods to earn the win for Colorado. Ontario captain TJ Tynan had the lone assist on Andersson's goal for his league-leading 66th helper of the season.
Date: April 2, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Keith Kinkaid (COL)
2. Sampo Ranta (COL)
3. Lias Andersson (ONT)
W: Keith Kinkaid
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Friday, April 7, 2023 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre
Images from this story
|
Reign Edged by Eagles, 2-1
