Reign Edged by Eagles, 2-1

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Lias Andersson and Colorado Eagles' Mikhail Maltsev and Keaton Middleton on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Lias Andersson and Colorado Eagles' Mikhail Maltsev and Keaton Middleton on game night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (33-29-4-1) had an early lead on a first period goal by Lias Andersson, but the Colorado Eagles (36-21-7-3) came from behind with goals in the second and third periods to earn a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena.

Eagles' goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 of the Reign's 28 shots on goal in the game, including all 21 he faced in the second and third periods to earn the win for Colorado. Ontario captain TJ Tynan had the lone assist on Andersson's goal for his league-leading 66th helper of the season.

Date: April 2, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Keith Kinkaid (COL)

2. Sampo Ranta (COL)

3. Lias Andersson (ONT)

W: Keith Kinkaid

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, April 7, 2023 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.