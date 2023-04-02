Lind's OT Winner Puts Firebirds Over Eagles

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-2. Kole Lind scored with 47.9 left in overtime to secure Coachella Valley's 45th win of the season.

The Firebirds got the goal scoring started halfway through the first period. Jeremy McKenna drove to the front of the net and beat Justus Annunen with a backhander to make it 1-0 at 9:14. The goal was McKenna's fifth of the season and was assisted by Cameron Hughes and Jimmy Schuldt.

Colorado pulled even with 10:11 left in the second period. Sam Malinksi netted his first professional goal off the rush for the Eagles' equalizer. Jason Polin and Spencer Smallman earned the assists on the lone goal of the middle frame.

Coachella Valley found themselves back on top on a shorthanded goal from Tye Kartye. After Carsen Twarynski was sent to the box for high-sticking, Ville Petman poked the puck free to Kartye, who sped into the offensive zone and beat Annunen give the Firebirds a 2-1 lead.

The Eagles tied the game after they pulled their netminder. Ben Meyers' wrist shot beat Joey Daccord with just 12 seconds in regulation to force overtime.

As a back-and-forth overtime was nearing its end, Max McCormick moved the puck up ice to Kole Lind at the Eagles' blueline. Lind raced into the zone and beat Annunen five-hole to secure the victory. Brogan Rafferty earned the secondary assist on Lind's 28th goal of the season.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 45-14-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-3.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Monday, April 3rd to face the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

