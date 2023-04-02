Wolves Top Admirals 5-2 to Extend Win Streak to Four

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves continued their surge toward a Central Division postseason berth by defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Vasily Ponomarev had two goals and an assist and Nathan Sucese, Tuukka Tieksola and William Lagesson also scored to help the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves win their season-high fourth game in a row while extending their points streak to five contests.

After a scoreless first period, Sucese gave the Wolves the lead in the second with his 11th goal of the season. The forward crashed the net and when Ponomarev sent a nifty behind-the-back pass to the crease the puck deflected off Sucese and into the net. In addition to Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees was credited with an assist on the score.

Milwaukee pulled even a short time later on a goal by Anthony Angello.

The Wolves took over in the third and put the game away on two goals by Ponomarev and scores by Tieksola and Lagesson.

First, Tieksola put the Wolves in front 2-1 when he took a terrific cross-ice feed from Joseph LaBate and buried the puck past Askarov. The goal was Tieksola's eighth of the season and fourth since returning from a loan to Karpat of the Finnish league Liiga on March 24.

Just over a minute later, Ponomarev scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season when a Rees shot deflected off the forward and into the net. Rees and Zach Senyshyn were credited with assists on the goal.

Lagesson's goal late in the period extended the Wolves' lead to 4-1. The defenseman received a pass from Malte Stromwall and fired a one-timer from the right dot that sailed past Askarov. Mackenzie MacEachern also had an assist.

After Milwaukee's Tye Felhaber cut the Wolves' lead to 4-2, Ponomarev sealed the deal with an empty-netter. MacEachern and LaBate each picked up their second assists of the game on the play. Rees also had two helpers during the contest.

Zachary Sawchenko (22 saves) earned the victory in goal for the Wolves while Askarov (32 saves) suffered the loss for the Admirals.

The Wolves improved to 30-28-4-3 on the season and Milwaukee dropped to 30-22-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Wednesday (7 p.m.; AHLTV).

Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.