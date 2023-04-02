Anaheim Ducks Sign Judd Caulfield to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Judd Caulfield to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2023-24 NHL season. Caulfield will join the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League, on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2022-23 AHL campaign.

Caulfield, 22 (3/19/01), completed his senior season at the University of North Dakota in 2022-23, recording 10-9=19 points with a +8 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games while serving as an assistant captain. The 6-4, 212-pound forward tied a career high in assists, while matching his personal best in appearances. Among team leaders this season, he ranked second in plus/minus, and fourth in points and goals.

Acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh for Thimo Nickl, March 31, 2023, Caulfield appeared in 133 career NCAA games with North Dakota from 2019-23, scoring 29-33=62 points with a +39 rating and 31 PIM. He set single-season career highs in scoring (11-9 ) and goals in 2021-22. He completed his junior season leading the club in shorthanded goals (3) while he was tied for second in goals. He also helped the Fighting Hawks to a NCHC championship in 2020-21.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Caulfield scored 26-48=74 points in 123 games at the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2017-19. He was teammates with Trevor Zegras and defenseman Drew Helleson. A native of Grand Forks N.D., Caulfield helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and gold at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.