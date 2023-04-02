Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 12 p.m.

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they visit the Cleveland Monsters for the final time this season.

Hershey Bears (40-16-5-4) at Cleveland Monsters (29-28-5-2)

April 2, 2023 | 12 p.m. | Game 66 | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Adam Tobias (#16)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (#10), Joe Sherman (#75)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM,

SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears extended the club's point streak to eight games (6-0-0-2) with a 4-1 win last night in Cleveland. Hershey once again jumped out to a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, thanks to goals from Joe Snively at 5:59 and Aaron Ness at 11:52. In the middle stanza, Riley Sutter finished a two-on-one rush for his fifth goal of the season to extend Hershey's lead to 3-0 at 14:05. Snively started the third period with his second goal of the game at 3:32 to make it 4-0, but Cleveland broke Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard's bid for a shutout at 14:50 on a Tyler Angle goal. Shepard earned the win in net with 24 saves and Mike Vecchione posted a pair of helpers in the victory.

CLIMB TO THE TOP:

The Bears have a chance to jump the idle Providence Bruins today for the top spot in not only the Atlantic Division, but also the Eastern Conference. After scoring eight straight wins, Providence has faltered in its previous two outings, including a 5-2 loss to Bridgeport last night. Hershey enters today's game with 89 points through 65 games, while the Bruins have just a one-point edge with 90 points through 66 contests. With seven games left in the season, Hershey controls its own destiny for the Eastern Conference crown, but the road won't be easy as Hershey and Providence play a pivotal head-to-head game next Wednesday in Rhode Island.

CLINCHING THE BYE:

With a win today, the Hershey Bears would clinch a bye in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. A victory today would ensure that the Bears finish no lower than second in the Atlantic Division, meaning they could not be caught in the standings by trailing Springfield or Charlotte.

LOCH-NESS MONSTER:

Hershey defender Aaron Ness scored the game-winning goal in last night's contest versus the Monsters as his fourth tally of the season proved to be the difference maker. For Ness, it was his first deciding goal of the season, and his first game-winning goal since Jan. 3, 2020 when he struck for the winner as a member of Tucson in the club's victory over San Jose. Ness has points in three of his past five games for Hershey and has 17 points (4g, 12a) in 62 games this season. He is four points from 300 in his AHL career.

JOLTIN' JOE:

Hershey forward Joe Snivley posted a pair of goals last night for his third two-goal game of the season. Since Mar. 1, Snivley has tallied a team-best 13 points (4g, 9a) in 12 games, while also leading the club in plus/minus at seven. The fourth-year pro enters tonight's game with points in three-straight contests (2g, 2a) and points in four of his past five games.

MCMICHAEL STILL STREAKING:

Connor McMichael continues to be a constant factor for the Bears on the scoresheet as he enters today's game with a nine-game point streak after posting an assist in last night's win. He has three goals and six assists in the streak that began on Mar. 11 at Providence, with Hershey going 5-2-0-2 with McMichael in the lineup over that time. This season, the Bears are 22-5-0-2 when McMichael gets on the scoresheet.

SUTTER THE MONSTER KILLER:

Riley Sutter tallied his fifth goal of the season last night for Hershey, a marker that gave him his 10th point of the season, a new career-best. Sutter has enjoyed playing in Cleveland in his career as he enters this afternoon's game with points in his last three outings at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (2g, 2a).

BEARS BITES:

Dating back to last season, the Bears have won three straight games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, all by the same 4-1 score...Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard has won his last five outings, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage in that stretch...Since Mar. 3, Hershey has gone 41-for-44 on the penalty kill, good for a 93.2% success rate...With two helpers last night, Mike Vecchione hit the 50-point marker for the first time in his pro career. He enters tonight's game two goals from 100 in his AHL and pro tenure.

