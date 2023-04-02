Eagles Snag Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado forward Ben Meyers netted a game-tying goal with only 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation, but Coachella Valley forward Kole Lind would provide a game-winner 4:12 into overtime, as the Firebirds topped the Eagles 3-2 on Saturday. Eagles defenseman Sam Malinski capped off his pro debut with his first professional goal, while forward Jason Polin also notched an assist in his first pro game.

Coachella Valley would strike just as a Ryan Merkley tripping penalty expired, as forward Jeremy McKenna weaved his away across the bottom of the right-wing circle and lit the lamp with a backhander, giving the Firebirds a 1-0 edge at the 9:14 mark of the first period. Colorado would also earn one opportunity on the man-advantage, but would be unable to convert, sending Coachella Valley to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would even things up in the second period when Polin entered the zone on the rush, before dropping a pass on the tape of Malsinski, who would snap a wrister into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1 at the 9:49 mark of the second stanza. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Firebirds 11-6 in the middle frame and the two teams headed to the second intermission with the game still deadlocked, 1-1.

The Eagles would fall behind when a power play backfired, as forward Tye Kartye grabbed a pass in the neutral zone and darted through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister to give Coachella Valley a 2-1 advantage just 2:52 into the third period.

Still trailing as the game entered the final two minutes, Colorado would pull goaltender Justus Annunen in favor of the extra attacker, and the move would pay dividends. Meyers flashed between the circles where he would field a pass from Charles Hudon and snapped the puck home, tying the game 2-2 with 12.6 seconds remaining in the third period.

As the game transitioned into sudden-death overtime, Lind would snag an outlet pass at the blue line before skating through the right-wing circle and beating Annunen with a wrister. The goal was Lind's 28th of the season and gave the Firebirds the 3-2 victory.

Annunen suffered the overtime loss, allowing three goals on 21 shots, as the Eagles outshot Coachella by a final count of 33-21. Colorado finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

