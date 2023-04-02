Monsters Shut Out 3-0 By Bears

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 29-29-5-2 and currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hershey scored twice in the first period from Connor McMichael at 12:54 and Garrett Pilon at 15:30 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Henrik Rybinski notched a tally for the Bears at 12:22 of the middle frame extending the visitor's lead heading into the final intermission and holding it through the third period leaving the final score at 3-0.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 14 saves in defeat while Hershey's Zach Fucale made 29 saves for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, April 5, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 HER 2 1 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 0/7 3/3 15 min / 6 inf HER 17 0/3 7/7 23 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 14 3 7-9-2 HER Fucale W 29 0 20-10-4 Cleveland Record: 29-29-5-2, 7th North Division Hershey Record: 41-16-5-4, 1st Atlantic Division

