Blues Recall D Matt Kessel Under Emergency Conditions
April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matt Kessel from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.
Kessel, 22, has tallied 31 points (5g, 26a) in 66 games with Springfield this season. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., he was originally a fifth-round pick (150th overall) by St. Louis in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Prior to turning pro, Kessel won a national championship in 2021 with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, posting 23 points in 29 games in his sophomore season with the Minutemen.
The Thunderbirds conclude a seven-game road trip on Tuesday morning for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop in Bridgeport against the Islanders.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel Under Emergency Conditions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 12 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Battle Griffins on Pucks and Paws Night at the BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Lind's OT Winner Puts Firebirds Over Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners' Four-Game Unbeaten Streak Ends with 2-1 Loss to Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Snag Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel Under Emergency Conditions
- Alexandrov's Big Night & OT Goal Caps Sweep of Checkers
- Highmore's OT Heroics Move T-Birds into Tie for 3rd in Atlantic
- T-Birds Erase Two Deficits to Down Checkers, 7-4
- T-Birds Hit Road for Pivotal 3-Game Set in Charlotte