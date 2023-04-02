Blues Recall D Matt Kessel Under Emergency Conditions

ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matt Kessel from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.

Kessel, 22, has tallied 31 points (5g, 26a) in 66 games with Springfield this season. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., he was originally a fifth-round pick (150th overall) by St. Louis in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Kessel won a national championship in 2021 with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, posting 23 points in 29 games in his sophomore season with the Minutemen.

The Thunderbirds conclude a seven-game road trip on Tuesday morning for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop in Bridgeport against the Islanders.

