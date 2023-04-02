Admirals Drop Matinee to Wolves

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Rosemont, IL - Vasily Ponomarev scored three points to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Admirals remain in second place in the Central Division with 83 points, one point behind first-place Texas.

Chicago scored the first goal of the game at 2:43 of the second period. Ponomarev's pass from the right circle went into the crease and off Wolves forward Nathan Sucese for his 11th goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game at 4:52 of the second period. Joakim Kemell carried the puck into the zone and put a shot on goalie Zachary Sawchenko. A scramble ensued and Anthony Angello was able to put the puck into the net for his 12th goal in the American Hockey League this season and his sixth goal since joining the Admirals.

The Wolves took a 2-1 lead at 6:39 of the third period. An Admirals shot from the Wolves left circle missed the net and caromed to center ice. Joseph LaBate was joined by Tuukka Tieksola for a 2-on-1 break. LaBate's feed was shot into the goal by Tieksola for his eighth goal of the season.

The Wolves took a 3-1 lead at 7:57 of the third period when the puck bounced past Askarov off Wolves center Ponomarev.

Chicago scored its fourth goal at 14:13 when William Lagesson shot the puck from the right face-off dot into the net for his eighth goal of the season just as an Ads penalty ended. Malte Stromwall passed the puck from the left post to Lagesson.

Milwaukee's Tye Felhaber scored from the front of the Wolves goal at 18:18 of the third period to bring the Ads within two. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Ponomarev scored an empty-net goal at 19:46 to close the scoring.

The Admirals return home Wed., Apr. 5 to play host to Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.