Kinkaid Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Victory over Reign

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado goaltender Keith Kinkaid turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced, including several highlight-reel saves down the stretch, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 2-1 on Sunday. Eagles forward Sampo Ranta netted the game-winning goal in the third period, while fellow forward Alex Galchenyuk notched a goal and an assist. Forward Jean-Luc Foudy also enjoyed a two-point afternoon with a pair of assists in the winning effort.

A 5-on-3 power play would lead to the game's first goal, as Ontario forward Lias Andersson wrapped behind the net and stuffed the puck past Kinkaid to give the Reign a 1-0 edge at the 16:38 mark of the first period. Colorado would outshoot Ontario 11-7 in the opening 20 minutes but would head to the intermission still trailing, 1-0.

The Eagles would draw even when forward Jean-Luc Foudy snapped a cross-slot pass onto the tape of Galchenyuk who would light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, leveling the score at 1-1 at the 10:45 mark of the second period. Defenseman Sam Malinski also earned an assist on the goal, giving him points in each of the first two games of his professional career.

Still tied 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Kinkaid would be pressed to make a variety of dramatic saves, allowing Colorado to eventually produce the game-winner. The tally would come on the power play when Ranta entered the zone on the rush before cruising to the low slot and stuffing a shot past Reign goalie Cal Petersen. The goal was Ranta's 10th of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 14:32 mark of the final frame.

Ontario would earn a late power play and pulled Petersen in favor of the extra attacker to bolster their opportunity. However, Kinkaid and company would not cede another goal, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest 28-25, as Colorado finished the afternoon going 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

