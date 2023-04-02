Gulls Hold off Wild, Iowa Falls 4-2

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild led the San Diego Gulls 2-1 after one period, but the Gulls scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena Sunday afternoon.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the contest. Nic Petan and Tanner Kaspick combined to send the puck up to the blue line for Ryan O'Rourke, whose long-range shot beat a screened Calle Clang (22 saves).

Glenn Gawdin tied the game with a power-play goal for San Diego at 10:07 of the first period that snuck past Zane McIntyre (10 saves).

Another defenseman restored the one-goal lead for the Wild with 55 seconds to play in the first. Simon Johansson picked up his second goal of the season with a wrister from the right point. Brandon Baddock and Mike O'Leary earned assists on the goal.

Iowa outshot San Diego 11-4 in the first period and carried the 2-1 lead into the break.

Chase De Leo knotted the score at 2-2 with a shorthanded tally for the Gulls 2:37 into the second period.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx put San Diego up 3-2 at 8:58 of the middle frame with a wrister from the right circle.

The Gulls carried the 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Iowa outshot San Diego 17-11 through 40 minutes.

Groulx sealed the win for San Diego with an empty-net goal at 18:27 of the third period.

Iowa outshot San Diego 22-14. The Wild were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Gulls were 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Apr. 7 on Fan Appreciation Night.

