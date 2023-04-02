Dallas Recalls Wedgewood, Loans Murray to Texas

April 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Stars have loaned goaltender Matt Murray to Texas.

Wedgewood appeared in one game for Texas on his conditioning assignment, stopping 24 of 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss against San Jose on March 31.

The 30-year-old netminder is 7-8-3 with a 2.92 GAA, .913 SV% and one shutout in 18 appearances with Dallas this season. He won three consecutive starts from Nov. 1-5 and earned a 34-save shutout on Jan. 19 at LA (4-0 W).

Murray is 1-2-0 with a 3.39 GAA and .844 SV% in three career appearances with Dallas in the 2022-23 campaign. He made his NHL debut on March 2 at Chicago, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 Stars victory to become the first Stars rookie goalie to win in his NHL debut on the road since Mike Smith on Oct. 21, 2006.

Murray has appeared in 31 games this season for Texas, posting a 16-9-5 record, 2.27 GAA, .913 SV% and three shutouts in his first professional season. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022 and recorded his third shutout of the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 25 vs. Bakersfield.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

2023-24 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.