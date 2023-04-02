Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Second Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the tenth of twelve matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on April 1st when the Marlies lost 4-0. Toronto has currently won six of the previous nine meetings.

Toronto can clinch the North Division title on Sunday with a win against Belleville and a Syracuse Crunch loss to Utica.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team 63 points (19G, 44A). On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 55 points (19G, 36A).

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

