Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls

Iowa Wild (32-24-5-5; 74 pts.) vs. San Diego Gulls (19-44-2-1; 41 points)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend series against the San Diego Gulls Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Pucks 'N Paws Day. The first 400 dogs will receive a rope toy giveaway, presented by Fleet Farm, and all dog tickets sold benefit AHEINZ57, presented by Tito's. Fans are encouraged to contribute to a pet supplies drive, presented by Fleet Farm; all fans who donate receive a ticket to a future Iowa Wild game.

POINT STREAKS

The Iowa Wild enter Sunday's game against the San Diego Gulls with a chance to extend their five-game point streak (4-0-0-1) to six games. The current stretch marks the fourth time this season the Wild have picked up points in five or more consecutive games. Iowa's goaltending has had a significant impact on the team's recent success; over their last 15 combined starts, Zane McIntyre and Jesper Wallstedt have not allowed more than three goals in a single game.

LUCKY SEVEN

- Nic Petan recorded his team-leading 15th multi-point game with two goals and two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Gulls

- Petan leads the Wild in three-point games (six) this season

- Petan joined Mike O'Leary as the second Iowa skater to record four points in a game this year

SEASON SERIES

- Jesper Wallstedt has allowed just three goals in two games against the Gulls

- Nic Petan leads all skaters in the season series with eight points (3-5=8)

- Dylan Sikura has played in 15 games against Iowa this season; three have come with San Diego while the first 12 were with the Rockford IceHogs

