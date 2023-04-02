Gulls Double up Iowa on Sunday

The San Diego Gulls beat the Iowa Wild 4-2 today at Wells Fargo Arena, improving their overall record to 20-44-2-1 and 11-23-0-0 on the road.

Glenn Gawdin posted 1-1=2 points, extending his goal streak to a season-best third game (3-3=6) and recording his 16th goal to tie a career best for goals in a season (last: 2019-20 w/ STK). Gawdin's six points since Mar. 27 rank him tied for fourth among American Hockey League skaters in points at the conclusion of the game. In addition, the center is tied for the lead among all active Gulls in goals and leads the team with six power-play goals scored with San Diego this season. The Richmond, BC native also accounted for 37.5% (3-for-8) of the team's man-advantage goals over their last eight games.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx tallied a pair of goals, tying Gawdin for the most goals among active Gulls scored with San Diego this season and registering 3-1=4 points in his last four games.

Michael Del Zotto recorded a pair of assists in the effort for 0-3=3 helpers in his last two games. Since his first game with the Gulls on Dec. 22, Del Zotto leads all active San Diego skaters in assists and points (6-22(), while leading all team blueliners in goals.

Chase De Leo scored a shorthanded goal 2:37 into the middle frame, earning 2-2=4 points in his last four games. The Gulls captain continues to rank second among all-time Gulls AHL leaders with six shorthanded goals and 6-4=10 shorthanded points.

The Gulls went 1-for-4 on the power play tonight, recording eight goals on the man advantage over their last eight games and operating at a 24.2% success rate (8-for-33) over the span.

Dylan Sikura added an assist (0-1=1) in the effort for 1-2=3 points in his last four contests, while Olli Juolevi also recorded a helper (0-1=1) in the win.

Calle Clang earned the first win of his AHL career, making 20 saves on 22 shots in his first career start.

The Gulls begin their final stretch of home games this Wednesday, Apr. 5 against the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PDT)

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto

On the win over Iowa

We stayed out of the box, for the most part. Our power play took advantage. Our power play has kind of been buzzing lately. It certainly was no oil painting tonight, but we knew that last game, it was going to be a boring one. I think we just stayed patient. We were all engaged - every line, all six d(efensemen). (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) Clanger obviously played well, too. Thought we were physical. We did all the little things for the whole night. You look at the shots, you look at the game. If we're being honest, it was ugly, but came out with the two points. Sometimes it's not always the way you script it up to win, it's not always the prettiest, but you get the two points and that's all that matters.

On a playing a more disciplined style

Especially as an offensive player, you're always looking to make plays and try to help out offensively, but if there's no opportunity there, you have to take what the game gives you. Tonight, wasn't a lot of it; we made the most of it on our power plays and again, we're happy with the two points.

On converting on a shorthanded scoring chance with Chase De Leo

Yeah, we made up for it on the next one (after missing their first chance). We've had some good chemistry, we both see the play kind of similarly. I told him, 'You be the shooter, I'll be the passer,' and it seemed to work out for us. I kind of saw the defenseman put his stick down on the first one, and I knew he was going to do it again, so I threw the sauce over and he just made a fantastic shot, went bar down.

On the play of Calle Clang

Super calm, which (I) was pleasantly surprised. Usually for a young guy, first game, maybe a little jittery. He was very calm, vocal as well, which was nice. He talks a lot out there. That's one thing, as a veteran guy, as I've come in here just preaching being more vocal, talking on the ice, allowing the game to be a little bit easier. He did a good job today. Hat's off to his performance.

On Clang's demeanor in his first AHL start

He was even-keeled the whole night. Even when things got a little chippy, there's some traffic in front of him there, a few scrums. He was very, very impressive in his game tonight.

Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass

On the team's mentality heading into this game

It was important for our guys to get together as a group and we knew it's going to be a low-event game. We wanted to manage the defensive side of the puck and we did a really good job tonight.

On what was said in the locker room before the third period

Again, it was a real defensive focus tonight. As a group, the guys came together, and they realized that the team goal was more important than anything else out there. I really liked the way they came out in the third and played and I don't think it was anything one person said. As a group, they came together and I'm happy for them.

On if avoiding penalties was crucial to the team's success

That's a big part of the game. We knew that they kind of preyed on their power play and we did a good job of just limiting their chances on the power play and doing our best.

On Calle Clang's play this weekend

The American (Hockey) League, in general, is all about growth and development and any chance you can get in and get minutes, it's important. Coming off a plane with the time change - and he had a lot going on - I do think it was great for him to get in and see a couple minutes. [He] didn't get many shots, but to see a couple minutes and different sight lines, smaller rink, the whole thing and then today, it was just a little more comfortable for him. He went out and played really well for us tonight.

On how Clang managed his play after the Wild's first goal

Yeah, that's the key there is he settled down. The first goal was a great tip by their team - it [the puck] was going a couple feet wide and they tipped it back. There's not much you can do so you shake those goals off and get right back at it and I really did like the resiliency tonight of him being able to fight through that and then come up with the win.

On if he spoke with Clang about having the puck behind the net and hunting for the empty-net goal

It did come up in casual conversation. Lukas Dostal's name came up and his goal. So, in casual conversation, it did. I didn't think he'd actually take it to heart and good on him for trying.

On if he tried for the empty net goal or if he was trying to clear the puck

He was in the general vicinity of the net I'm happy he tried.

