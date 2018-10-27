Reign Can't Stop High-Powered Roadrunners
October 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to extend their home point streak to four games as they dropped a high-scoring, 8-5 decision to the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tucson forward Conor Garland led all scorers with five points (2-3-5) and forward Matteo Gennaro had a hat trick, while forward Matt Luff tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Reign.
Date: October 26, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 7,203
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026BoxScore
Highlights: https://youtu.be/U9-ewHSwd6Q
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (1-4-2-1)
TUC Record: (5-1-0-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 2 2 -- 5
TUC 4 3 1 -- 8
Shots PP
ONT 27 1/4
TUC 39 0/7
Three Stars:
1) TUC - Conor Garland (2-3-5)
2) TUC - Mario Kempe (0-3-3)
3) ONT - Matt Luff (2-1-3)
GWG: Conor Garland (3)
W: Hunter Miska (2-1-1)
L: Peter Budaj (1-2-0)
Next Game: Thursday, November 1 vs. Texas, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
