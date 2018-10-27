Reign Can't Stop High-Powered Roadrunners

October 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign were unable to extend their home point streak to four games as they dropped a high-scoring, 8-5 decision to the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tucson forward Conor Garland led all scorers with five points (2-3-5) and forward Matteo Gennaro had a hat trick, while forward Matt Luff tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Reign.

Date: October 26, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 7,203

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026BoxScore

Highlights: https://youtu.be/U9-ewHSwd6Q

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1026PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (1-4-2-1)

TUC Record: (5-1-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 2 2 -- 5

TUC 4 3 1 -- 8

Shots PP

ONT 27 1/4

TUC 39 0/7

Three Stars:

1) TUC - Conor Garland (2-3-5)

2) TUC - Mario Kempe (0-3-3)

3) ONT - Matt Luff (2-1-3)

GWG: Conor Garland (3)

W: Hunter Miska (2-1-1)

L: Peter Budaj (1-2-0)

Next Game: Thursday, November 1 vs. Texas, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.