Barracuda Improve to 4-0 on the Road with 2-1 Win at Rampage

October 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Antonio, TEX - The San Jose Barracuda (6-1-0-1) remained perfect away from home on Friday and served the San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues) (1-8-0-0) their eighth-consecutive loss with a 2-1 victory at AT&T Center.

After a scoreless first, that saw each team go on an abbreviated power-play and put six shots on net, San Jose netted the game's first goal at 5:50 of the second period as Francis Perron (5) ripped a wrister off the left post and in on a five-on-three power play.

In the third, the Rampage evened the score at 5:28 as Klim Kostin crossed a pass to Adam Musil (2) on a 2-on-0, but San Jose regained the lead at 7:14 after Kyle Wood's dump-in hit a stanchion behind the Rampage net, deflected into the slot, and Matt Fonteyne (1) potted the loose puck into the open net as Ville Husso left his cage to play the puck below the goal line .

Josef Korenar improved to 4-0 as the rookie netminder made 27 saves on 28 shots, while Husso (1-6) suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 21 shots.

The Barracuda wrap up their Texas swing on Saturday when they take on the Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 5 p.m. PT. Listen live on the Barracuda flagship radio station AM 1220 KDOW and watch on AHLTV. San Jose returns to SAP Center on Friday, November 2 as they'll conclude their two-game season series against the Rampage.

