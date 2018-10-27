Sound Tigers Open Three-Game Trip in Hartford, Providence

October 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn . (October 27, 2018) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (3-3-1-0), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, open a three-game road trip this weekend with stops in Hartford and Providence. The Sound Tigers will face their most bitter rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack (4-4-1-0), with a 7:30 p.m. matchup tonight at the XL Center before traveling east to battle the Providence Bruins (2-4-1-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Sound Tigers will try for back-to-back wins this evening following a 4-3 shootout victory against Providence last Sunday in come-from-behind fashion. Steve Bernier scored twice and Bridgeport rallied from an early two-goal goal deficit to eventually earn the win in a three-round shootout. Devon Toews also scored in regulation and Christopher Gibson (2-2-0) made 29 saves, including eight magnificent stops in overtime, while Chris Bourque netted the only shootout tally for either team. The Sound Tigers continue a stretch of eight straight games against a division rival this weekend.

LISTEN LIVE: bit.ly/BSTRadio

WATCH AHLTV: theahl.com/ahltv

TIGERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game will mark the first of 10 meetings between the Nutmeg State rivals this season, and the first of five contests at the XL Center. Bridgeport earned points in nine of its 10 matchups against Hartford last year (7-1-1-1), including a 4-0-1-0 record in Connecticut's capital city. Seven of the 10 meetings this season will take place before New Year's Day. Bridgeport leads the all-time series 83-74-13 (170 games).

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

Keith McCambridge's club is right at .500 through its first nine games, but Hartford is looking to respond this evening following back-to-back regulation losses for the first time this season. On Wednesday, Shawn O'Donnell scored twice and Steven Fogarty added his fourth goal of the year, but the Wolf Pack allowed five straight tallies to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to open the game and suffered a 7-3 loss at home. Dustin Tokarski was pulled just 4:36 into the game after allowing three goals on four shots. Overall, Peter Holland and 20-year-old Lias Andersson pace Hartford with eight points in nine games. Andersson's first pro goal came against Bridgeport in just his sixth game last February. The Wolf Pack are tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

TIGERS VS. BRUINS

Sunday's tilt will feature the third meeting in 10 days between the Sound Tigers and Bruins (third of 12 matchups this season), and the second of six overall at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The series is currently knotted at 1-1-0-0 following a two-game split last weekend. The Sound Tigers earned a dramatic, 3-2 overtime victory at home last Friday, while the Bruins bounced back with a 5-2 win in Rhode Island the next night. Bridgeport went 6-5-0-1 against the P-Bruins last year and are 46-47-11 in 104 all-time meetings.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins have been off since last Saturday's 5-2 win over Bridgeport and will face the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight before welcoming the Sound Tigers back to Rhode Island on Sunday. Colby Cave enters the weekend on a four-game goal streak, tied for the longest active streak in the league, while his seven points (five goals, two assists) in six appearances also pace the club. In addition, Trent Frederic scored twice against the Sound Tigers last Saturday and Jan Kovar and Cameron Hughes also beat Jeremy Smith. Providence is seventh in the Atlantic Division three weekends into the year.

DAL COLLE'S DELIGHT

Michael Dal Colle is off to a strong start in the third and final year of his entry-level deal with the New York Islanders. The former fifth overall pick leads the Sound Tigers in scoring with eight points (three goals, five assists) through six games and also paces the club with three multi-point efforts this season. He had just four multi-point outings in 2017-18. Dal Colle scored two goals last weekend - his 24th and 25th AHL tallies.

FREE HOCKEY FRENZY

The Sound Tigers have gone past regulation in three of their last four games, including twice last weekend when the club captured an overtime and shootout win. Bridgeport is 2-1 beyond 60 minutes of play this season after finishing last season 7-8 in those situations. The only other teams who have gone to overtime more this season are the Milwaukee Admirals and Ontario Reign (four times).

KING OF THE CREASE

Christopher Gibson won each of his two starts last weekend and played more than 60 minutes in both games. On Sunday, Gibson not only defeated a high-powered Lehigh Valley offense, but he did so making eight miraculous saves in overtime and not allowing a goal on three shootout attempts. The 2018 AHL All-Star is in his fourth season with the Sound Tigers and currently ranks fourth all-time in games played with Bridgeport (90) and fifth in team wins (46).

QUICK HITS

Mike Sislo saw his three-game goal streak come to an end last Sunday... It was the 10th time in his eight-year AHL career that he scored in at least three straight contests (Sislo had an eight-game goal streak from Feb. 6, 2016 - Feb. 24, 2016 while playing for the Albany Devils)... The Sound Tigers' penalty kill is 11th in the AHL (82.8%), but it's 11-for-11 on the road specifically, one of just three perfect teams along with the Colorado Eagles and Laval Rocket... Bridgeport recalled Jeff Kubiak from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) prior to Sunday's game and the rookie forward logged his first career AHL assist on Devon Toews' second-period tally... Brent Thompson is eight wins away from his 200th as Bridgeport's head coach... Chris Bourque is five points away from his 700th in the AHL.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (3-4-1): Last: 3-2 OTL vs. FLA, Wed. - Next at PHI, Sat. at 1pm ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (2-2-0-0): Last: 4-3 W at MAN, Fri. - Next vs. ADK, Fri. at 7:05pm ET

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Nov. 23 and Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24), while other new headliners include Holiday Gift Weekend (Dec. 15-16) and a revamped Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 23). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

