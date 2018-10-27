Heat Win Wild, 14-Round Shootout 5-4

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Despite a four-goal first by the Heat, San Diego tied the game up and forced the shootout where Jon Gillies made 12 of 14 saves and Matt Taormina won it for the Stockton Heat by a 5-4 final score. After starting the game surrendering a lengthy two-man-advantage, the Heat parlayed the kill into some terrific momentum, powering their way to a 4-0 lead after the first 20 minutes courtesy of a pair of power-play goals from rookie Glenn Gawdin. San Diego Head Coach Dallas Eakins decided to make a change in net to start the second period, which did seem to settle the home team down and eventually, former Heat forward Luke Gazdic put one past his former teammate in Jon Gillies to put the Gulls on the board. Gazdic would add his second of the night later in the period to pull within a pair of goals. In the third, the Gulls comeback continued as Giovanni Fiore and Kalle Kossilla scored power-play goals in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime, but Gillies' stout play in net combined with Taormina's winner gave the Heat the two-points on the night.

Stockton now heads up to Bakersfield to take on the Condors tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at Rabobank Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV or can see the game played at Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: F Scott Sabourin (1) slapshot taken just inside the blueline goes right past the goalie on his glove hand side (Ollas Mattsson assist) (8:11)

HEAT GOAL: F Glenn Gawdin (3) off the faceoff a shot is blocked and pops out to the forward in the slot who fires into the open net (Lazar, Rychel assist) (9:48) (PP)

HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (3) on the odd man rush the pass from the left circle is pushed to the right circle to the trailing winger who one-times the shot past the goalie's outstretched legs (Graovac, Ollas Mattsson assists) (11:37)

HEAT GOAL: F Glenn Gawdin (4) one-time from the far circle beats the goalie on his blocker-side (Lazar, Kylington assists) (15:51) (PP)

Shots: STK - 14 | SD - 13

2nd Period

San Diego Goal: F Luke Gazdic (1) shot from the bottom of the right circle beats the goalie between his legs (Sideroff, Benoit assists) (3:00)

San Diego Goal: F Luke Gazdic (2) turnover behind the Heat net is centered into the slot and the forward coming into the play puts it over the goalie's glove hand (Sideroff assist) (11:20)

Shots: STK - 14 | SD - 8

3rd Period

San Diego Goal: F Giovanni Fiore (3) shot from the slot off the faceoff gets past the goaltender (Jones, Carrick assists) (4:39) (PP)

San Diego Goal: F Kalle Kossila (1) entry into the offensive zone leads to a partial breakaway that is chipped over the goalie's shoulders (Tropp, Terry assists) (6:22) (PP)

Shots: STK - 7 | SD - 10

Overtime

No Goals

Shots: STK - 2 | SD - 2

Shootout Goals

Sam Carrick - SD (3rd Round)

Tyler Graovac - STK (3rd Round)

Chase De Leo - SD (4th Round)

Spencer Foo - STK (4th Round)

Matt Taormina - STK (14th Round)

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 33 saves)

L: Jared Coreau (23 shots, 23 saves)

ND: Kevin Boyle (14 shots, 10 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Luke Gazdic (2 goals) (SD) 2- Kalle Kossila (1 goal) (SD) 3- Glenn Gawdin (2 goals)

Final Shots: STK - 38 | SD - 33

Power Plays: STK - 2-5 | SD - 2-7

Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal) has points in five-straight games (3-5-8)

Tyler Graovac (1 assist) has points in back-to-back games (1-3-4)

Oliver Kylington (1 assist) has assists/points in three-straight (0-3-3)

Adam Ollas Mattsson (2 assists) records his first AHL multi-point game

Glenn Gawdin (2 goals) records his first multi-point game and first multi-goal game of his pro career

Curtis Lazar (2 assists) records his second multi-point game of the season

Stockton has power-play goals in six-straight games (team record is nine-straight)

The Heat have won three-straight road games (October 12 @ Ontario, October 21 @ San Jose & October 26 @ San Diego)

QUOTES

