Barracuda Hold off Chimuelos on Dia de los Muertos Night

October 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX (Oct. 26, 2018) - Adam Musil got San Antonio on the board early in the third period but Matt Fonteyne's first professional tally soon after held up as the game-winner, as the San Jose Barracuda (6-1-1) skated to a 2-1 win over Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (1-8-0) on Dia de los Muertos Night at the AT&T Center.

At 7:14 of the third period, just 1:46 after Musil had tied the game 1-1, defenseman Kyle Wood dumped a puck into the San Antonio zone that took an odd carom off of a glass stanchion. Chimuelos goaltender Ville Husso had left the crease to stop the puck behind the net, but the strange bounce off the glass sent the puck skipping in front of the empty net for an easy tap-in by Fonteyne and a 2-1 Barracuda lead.

Los Chimuelos fired 15 shots on goal in the third period, but Nikita Soshnikov hit a post and San Jose goaltender Josef Korenar fought off 14 pucks, and 27 on the night, to secure the win for the Barracuda.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead at 5:50 of the second period with Carl Gunnarsson in the box for tripping and Niki Mikkola in the box for cross-checking, giving San Jose a 5-on-3 power play. Francis Perron beat Husso with a shot from the high slot, off the crossbar and in, for his fifth goal of the season.

Los Chimuelos drew even at 5:28 of the third, when rookie forward Nolan Stevens carried the puck over the Barracuda blue line on the left wing. Stevens feathered a pass to the middle of the San Jose zone where Klim Kostin was breaking behind the defense. Kostin waited on the delayed 2-on-0 rush before dishing to Musil at the right post for his second goal of the season.

Husso stopped 19 of 21 shots in a losing effort. San Antonio's losing streak reached eight games.

Gunnarsson and Chris Torburn made their Chimuelos debuts. Gunnarsson is with San Antonio on a conditioning assignment, sent by the St. Louis Blues.

The Rampage changed their team name to Los Chimuelos de San Antonio for the game to celebrate the team's first-ever Dia de los Muertos Night, wearing special jerseys for the occasion.

The Rampage hit the ice at the AT&T Center again on Sunday afternoon for a 3 p.m. puck-drop against the Chicago Wolves. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Musil (2)

Ville Husso: 19 saves on 21 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 4-for-4

THREE STARS:

1. Matt Fonteyne - SJ

2. Josef Korenar - SJ

3. Adam Musil - SA

