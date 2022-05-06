Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule for their best-of-5 Pacific Division Semifinals series against the Colorado Eagles in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Reign defeated the San Diego Gulls in the opening round two games to none at Toyota Arena, while the Eagles moved past the Henderson Silver Knights in two games to set up a series between the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Pacific Division.
The first two games in the series will be played in Loveland, Colo. at the Budweiser Events Center, while the final three games would take place in Ontario at Toyota Arena.
Game 1 - Ontario at Colorado - Wednesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. PST
Game 2 - Ontario at Colorado - Friday, May 13 at 6:05 p.m. PST
Game 3 - Colorado at Ontario - Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game A)
Game 4* - Colorado at Ontario - Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game B)
Game 5* - Colorado at Ontario - Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game C)
*if necessary
Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
The two teams met during the Pacific Division's postseason last year, with Colorado securing a 5-4 victory in overtime in the winner-take-all game on May 18, 2021. During the 2021-22 regular season, the Reign had a record of 2-3-1 against the Eagles, with the teams meeting three times in Ontario and three times in Colorado.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Admirals Take Game One Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors to Face Stockton in Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Prevail in Overtime Again to Complete First-Round Sweep of Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals - Stockton Heat
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Novak Records Three Assists in Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Round Two Preview: Checkers vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Eliminated in Overtime Heartbreaker - Texas Stars
- Battle for Illinois Extends to Postseason as IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals - Chicago Wolves
- Nappier, Penguins Shut-Out Bears in Game 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop Game 1 to Penguins, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Rocket, 5-3, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Advance to Meet Utica in North Division Semifinals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman - Colorado Eagles
- Colorado's Jordan Gross Voted Winner of AHL's Eddie Shore Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, May 6 at Belleville: North Division Play-In Round - Game 2 - Rochester Americans
- Playoff Game 1 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Outlast San Diego to Advance to Second Round - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.