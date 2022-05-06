Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule for their best-of-5 Pacific Division Semifinals series against the Colorado Eagles in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign defeated the San Diego Gulls in the opening round two games to none at Toyota Arena, while the Eagles moved past the Henderson Silver Knights in two games to set up a series between the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Pacific Division.

The first two games in the series will be played in Loveland, Colo. at the Budweiser Events Center, while the final three games would take place in Ontario at Toyota Arena.

Game 1 - Ontario at Colorado - Wednesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. PST

Game 2 - Ontario at Colorado - Friday, May 13 at 6:05 p.m. PST

Game 3 - Colorado at Ontario - Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game A)

Game 4* - Colorado at Ontario - Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game B)

Game 5* - Colorado at Ontario - Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. PST (Round 2 - Game C)

*if necessary

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

The two teams met during the Pacific Division's postseason last year, with Colorado securing a 5-4 victory in overtime in the winner-take-all game on May 18, 2021. During the 2021-22 regular season, the Reign had a record of 2-3-1 against the Eagles, with the teams meeting three times in Ontario and three times in Colorado.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

