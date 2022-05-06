Eagles Announce Round Two Playoff Schedule

May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the schedule for their 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoff series against the Ontario Reign, as the two teams will clash in the Pacific Division Semifinals. The best-of-five series will begin when the Eagles host Game One on Wednesday, May 11th and Game Two on Friday, May 13th. Both games will be played at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for both games will go on sale on Saturday, May 7th at 12pm and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com or at the OCR box office at the BEC.

The complete series schedule is listed below, with the final three games of the series slated to be played at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "O" (best-of-5)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Wed., May 11 - Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 MT

Game 2 - Fri., May 13 - Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 MT

Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Colorado at Ontario, 9:00 MT

*Game 4 - Tue., May 17 - Colorado at Ontario, 8:00 MT

*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 - Colorado at Ontario, 8:00 MT

*if necessary

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.