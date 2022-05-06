Eagles Announce Round Two Playoff Schedule
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the schedule for their 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoff series against the Ontario Reign, as the two teams will clash in the Pacific Division Semifinals. The best-of-five series will begin when the Eagles host Game One on Wednesday, May 11th and Game Two on Friday, May 13th. Both games will be played at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for both games will go on sale on Saturday, May 7th at 12pm and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com or at the OCR box office at the BEC.
The complete series schedule is listed below, with the final three games of the series slated to be played at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "O" (best-of-5)
P2-Ontario Reign vs. P3-Colorado Eagles
Game 1 - Wed., May 11 - Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 MT
Game 2 - Fri., May 13 - Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 MT
Game 3 - Sun., May 15 - Colorado at Ontario, 9:00 MT
*Game 4 - Tue., May 17 - Colorado at Ontario, 8:00 MT
*Game 5 - Wed., May 18 - Colorado at Ontario, 8:00 MT
*if necessary
The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Eagles Announce Round Two Playoff Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Take Game One Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors to Face Stockton in Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Prevail in Overtime Again to Complete First-Round Sweep of Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals - Stockton Heat
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Novak Records Three Assists in Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Round Two Preview: Checkers vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Eliminated in Overtime Heartbreaker - Texas Stars
- Battle for Illinois Extends to Postseason as IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals - Chicago Wolves
- Nappier, Penguins Shut-Out Bears in Game 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop Game 1 to Penguins, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Rocket, 5-3, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Advance to Meet Utica in North Division Semifinals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman - Colorado Eagles
- Colorado's Jordan Gross Voted Winner of AHL's Eddie Shore Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, May 6 at Belleville: North Division Play-In Round - Game 2 - Rochester Americans
- Playoff Game 1 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Outlast San Diego to Advance to Second Round - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Advances to Second Round with 5-2 Win over Silver Knights
- Eagles Announce Round Two Playoff Schedule
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman
- Colorado Claims 1-0 Series Lead with 5-2 Win over Henderson
- Forward Oskar Olausson Assigned to Eagles