Amerks Advance to Meet Utica in North Division Semifinals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have advanced to the North Division Semifinals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, setting up a second-round meeting with the Utica Comets after completing a first-round sweep over the Belleville Senators earlier tonight.

The second round series will mark the first-ever meeting in the postseason between the intrastate rivals, who previously met on 12 occasions during the 2021-22 regular season.

The best-of-five series is set to get underway in Utica on Tuesday, May 10 with Game 1 at Adirondack Bank Center. Rochester will host Game 3 on Sunday, May 15, and if necessary, Game 4 on Tuesday, May 17 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks advanced to the second round after winning their first playoff series since the 2005 postseason. It was also Rochester's first series sweep since eliminating the Hamilton Bulldogs in four games in the opening round that same year.

Below is the full second-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Semifinals between the fifth-place Amerks and first-place Comets.

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 10 - Rochester at Utica | 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center

Game 2 | Saturday, May 14 - Rochester at Utica | 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center

Game 3 | Sunday, May 15 - Utica at Rochester | 5:05 p.m. at Blue cross Arena

*Game 4 | Tuesday, May 17 - Utica at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Thursday, May 19 - Rochester at Utica | 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center

*if necessary

Tickets for Game 3 are scheduled to go on sale Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. Individual game tickets for Round Two of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $16 and range in price up to $29 depending on seat location. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save as ticket prices will rise as we approach the game date.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.