Moose Recall Desrosiers

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.

Desrosiers, 26, suited up in four games for the Moose during the 2021-22 season. The netminder had a record of 2-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in the AHL. The St. Hyacinthe, Que. product also appeared in 34 games for the Lions with a record of 19-13-1 to go along with a 3.09 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and three shutouts. Desrosiers played in all seven ECHL playoff contests for the Lions and finished with a 3-4-0 record to go along with a 4.08 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

The Central Division Semifinals begin tonight in Milwaukee. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at UW-M Panther Arena. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

