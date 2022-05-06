Moose Recall Desrosiers
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.
Desrosiers, 26, suited up in four games for the Moose during the 2021-22 season. The netminder had a record of 2-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in the AHL. The St. Hyacinthe, Que. product also appeared in 34 games for the Lions with a record of 19-13-1 to go along with a 3.09 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and three shutouts. Desrosiers played in all seven ECHL playoff contests for the Lions and finished with a 3-4-0 record to go along with a 4.08 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.
The Central Division Semifinals begin tonight in Milwaukee. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at UW-M Panther Arena. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
Single-game tickets for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 11 at Canada Life Centre, as well as Game 4 and 5 if necessary, are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Manitoba Moose playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seat for the entire playoff run, are available at MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman - Colorado Eagles
- Colorado's Jordan Gross Voted Winner of AHL's Eddie Shore Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, May 6 at Belleville: North Division Play-In Round - Game 2 - Rochester Americans
- Playoff Game 1 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Outlast San Diego to Advance to Second Round - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.