Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6

The Belleville Senators are quickly learning that winning in the Calder Cup Playoffs is no easy task. The Sens took a 3-0 lead over the Americans in Game 1 of their First Round Play-In Series on Wednesday in Rochester, only to give up that advantage in the third period and lose in overtime. The Wednesday loss mean's tonight's game back at CAA Arena is a must-win for Belleville, as they try to avoid being swept in the best-of-three series and force a deciding third game at home on Sunday afternoon.

Tonight the Belleville Senators will be hosting their first ever Playoff home game at CAA Arena! Gates will be open at 5:30 PM, featuring a live performance by Caleb Hutton in the atrium. Fans will also receive free rally towels at the door to help cheer on your Sens! Our pre-party in the atrium will include Molson giveaways and the chance to win a pair of SlipKnot or Eric Church tickets at the Canadian Tire Centre!

