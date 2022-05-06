Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT

Rockford, IL- After 60 minutes and no score, forward Dylan McLaughlin ended the game and series with a goal 56 seconds into overtime to send the Texas Stars home and the IceHogs to the Central Division Semifinals.

But the Hogs would not even get to that point if it wasn't for Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Soderblom made a perfect 36 saves on the night for his third shutout of the year.

It is the second time the IceHogs have had a scoreless regulation in the postseason. The first came on April 19, 2007 against the Houston Aeros.

The IceHogs will now face their in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 is Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. in Rosemont. The IceHogs will host Games Three and Four in Rockford on Sunday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 17. For more information on tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/2zwehzz6.

Watch and listen to all of the IceHogs' 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

