Rockford IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank

May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced their postseason schedule for the Central Division Semifinals presented by BMO Harris Bank against the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs will host the Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, of the series and tickets are on sale now!

Central Division Semifinals presented by BMO Harris Bank (Best-of-Five)

(All times Central | *if necessary)

Game1: Thursday, May 12 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 vs. Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center, 4 p.m. Buy Tickets

Game 4: Tuesday, May 17 vs. Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center, 7 p.m.* Buy Tickets

Game 5: Thursday, May 19 at Wolves at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.*

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the third time the IceHogs and Wolves meet in the postseason after colliding in 2008 and 2018. After dispatching the Houston Aeros in the first round of their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff appearance in 2008, the IceHogs met the Wolves in the second round. After dropping the first two contests, the IceHogs rattled off wins in Games 3-5 before the Wolves fought back to take Game 6 and eventually Game 7 for the series victory.

In 2018, the IceHogs and Wolves connected in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, sweeping their in-state rivals out of the postseason with a thrilling triple overtime 4-3 win, the longest game in IceHogs history (117 minutes and 22 seconds).

This season, the IceHogs went 8-3-0-1 against the Wolves, including a 5-0-0-1 record at Allstate Arena, with seven of the 12 meetings decided by one goal. Forward Lukas Reichel led the IceHogs and the season series with 15 points (5G, 10A).

Watch and listen to all the IceHogs' 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

