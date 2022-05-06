IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars

Rockford, IL- After the Rockford IceHogs beat the Texas Stars 2-1 Wednesday night, the IceHogs can advance to the Central Division Semi-Finals with a win over the Stars tonight! Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center on a $2 Bud Light Friday!

Reichel Continues to Shine Over Stars in Playoffs

After 2021-22 IceHogs Rookie of the Year Lukas Reichel led Rockford with three goals and four assists for seven points against the Stars in the regular season, he carried that success right into the postseason against Texas. Reichel broke a scoreless tie in the second period last night to net the first goal of this playoff series. After finishing the regular season with 57 points, the most by an IceHogs rookie, Reichel's goal on Wednesday extended his current point streak to six games.

Is a Sweep in the Cards

The IceHogs have the potential to sweep the first round best-of-three series with a win tonight against the Stars, something that both teams are familiar with. The two previous postseason gatherings featured sweeps. The Stars swept the IceHogs out of the postseason, 4-0, in their first meeting in 2010 while the IceHogs returned the favor, 3-0, in the first round of 2015.

Friday Specialties

If the Stars win tonight and a Game 3 is necessary, that will be play Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 4th in Central Division

Texas: 32-28-6-6, 5th in Central Division

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

5-4-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

33-21-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

