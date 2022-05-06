Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears renew their postseason rivalry this weekend in a best-of-three series.

It's the first time these two franchises will meet in the playoffs since 2016, but it's far from an odd pairing.

The clubs have faced-off seven times previously in Calder Cup Playoff action, with Hershey holding a 4-3 edge in those previous series.

YEAR SERIES RESULT

2001 Western Conference Final WBS won, 4-0

2006 East Division Final Hershey won, 4-0

2007 East Division Final Hershey won, 4-1

2008 East Division Semifinal WBS won, 4-1

2009 East Division Final Hershey won, 4-3

2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal WBS won, 3-2

2016 Atlantic Division Final Hershey won, 4-3

The Penguins have faced the Bears more times in the postseason than any other opponent they have tangled with. The next closest foes in terms of playoff series are the Philadelphia Phantoms and Providence Bruins, who Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has taken on four times each.

A further breakdown of the playoff numbers between the Penguins and Bears:

SERIES RESULTS Hershey Leads, 4-3

GAME RESULTS Hershey Leads, 19-18

GOALS WBS Leads, 106-101

OVERTIME RESULTS WBS Leads, 7-5

PENS RESULTS IN...

W-LGF-GAOTW-OTL

Hershey 4-15 42-61 2-5

Wilkes-Barre 14-4 64-40 5-0

SERIES SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFO

Game 1: Friday, May 6 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Game 2: Sunday, May 8 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 5:00 p.m. Giant Center

*Game 3: Monday, May 9 - Hershey @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

* = if necessary

Individual tickets for GAME ONE and GAME THREE (if necessary) are on sale now by phone at 570-208-7367 or online (click here).

Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are also on sale now. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included for each game in the plan is a $6 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Call (570) 208-7367 to lock in your seats for the postseason.

