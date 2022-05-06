Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Ontario Reign 3-2 in overtime and were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs in two games at Toyota Arena.

Greg Printz scored his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal at 8:24 of the second period, marking the fifth shorthanded goal in Gulls postseason history. Danny O'Regan earned the lone assist on the play for his first playoff point as a Gull and eighth career postseason assist.

Brent Gates Jr. netted his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal on the power play with five seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game 2-2. Lucas Elvenes earned his first career Calder Cup Playoff point (assist) on the play.

Nikolas Brouillard registered an assist for helpers in back-to-back games (0-2=2), establishing his first career postseason point streak.

Lukas Dostal stopped 29-of-32 shots in setback.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what he liked about the team's performance:

It's tough. You go down 2-0 early in the game and I thought we fought our way back in the game. Obviously, not the result you want, but a lot of young teams or a team that (doesn't) have enough or the chemistry between the coaches and the players is not exactly optimum, then they would bail out and call it a day and they didn't. They definitely didn't do that. The guys were outstanding, they fought until the end, they did what we told them to even being down 2-0 so this is a lot of guys grow a lot tonight. I think that playoff was a good experience for a lot of our players and I think tonight we really gave ourselves a chance.

On if the team's success in the second period came from frustrating Ontario:

Yeah, exactly. I think, even our first period, it's not what we wanted obviously being down 2-0, but I liked the way we played. I had a good feeling we were going to come back in the game and we got two big goals in the second and I felt we were right there with them in the third period. It just happened, you know? On play here, one play there and then you lose the game.

On how importance of special teams tonight and in the series:

Well, I think we did a good job on the power play in the second because after a few, one wasn't good and then the pk (penalty kill) did well in both games of the series. Even if we gave a few goals yesterday, I still think we did well. They're a good power play and our guys did their job. It just happened that tonight we were a little short there.

On his message to the team after the loss:

Well it's never, it's not a good feeling because it's the last time that we're going to be together as a group so I always want to let them know that although we push them and we want them to do well and we require them to do certain things and play a certain way, we're always going to be there for them as a coaching staff. Everybody that I coach knows that I'm demanding and I ask things to go a certain way, but I'll be there 24/7 and they know that and I wanted to make sure (they know) I'm proud of them because like I said, being down 2-0 it's easy to bail out or look for a way out and we didn't. We settled down so nice in the game after so it just showed that everything we did this year and being in the playoff race and coming on top and after doing this tonight against a good team, I'm proud of the guys.

Lukas Dostal

On tonight's effort:

Yeah, 100%. I'm proud of the guys. We were losing two nothing right at the beginning, so the guys just bounced back. we just tried our best to stay in the series and it's what I think we did. As a young group it's always...you might feel a little down maybe, but I was so proud of the guys that they actually didn't. That they were still working the same way and they just trust the process the whole game. Yeah, we just headed to overtime, you know, and there whatever can happen.

On the Gulls penalty kill:

I think we give them, like, a kind of a way, there wasn't many shots, you know? We had a good system from (Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob). The guys they did a hell of a job in front of me (to) make it much easier for me. Obviously, when sometimes (shots get through) obviously I need to make those saves. I think the whole series we did a hell of a job on our PK. You could obviously see they were a little bit frustrated, because in the regular season that was their main thing, you know? They were scoring almost every game from the power play. So we kind of keep them away and we gave ourself a chance that way.

On bouncing back from last night's game:

Obviously six goals is six goals. We look at it with Jeff (Glass) and there were still positive things in my game. The worst thing about is (to) try to change something, which basically worked the whole season. So there wasn't really nothing to change. Every game is different, especially in the playoffs. Or even in the season, sometimes I play the back-to-backs. It's always a good experience.

