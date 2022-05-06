Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday they have signed goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to a professional tryout contract (PTO) as the Wolves are less than a week away from their turn to start the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 26-year-old Lekkas is a native of west suburban Elburn and attended Kaneland High School for three years before pursuing his hockey fortunes. He turned pro in March 2020 after wrapping up an award-winning four-year career at the University of Vermont, where he concluded his career ranked fifth on the NCAA's all-time list for saves with 3,913.

This season, Lekkas split his time between four ECHL teams - the Fort Wayne Komets, Orlando Solar Bears, Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners - and forged a 20-16-1 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Lekkas also appeared in two Kelly Cup Playoff games for Maine.

Lekkas, who spent his formative years playing for Chicago Mission and Team Illinois, owns some AHL experience as he appeared in 7 games for the Rochester Americans during the shortened 2020-21 season. He joins a Wolves squad that owns a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs and awaits the winner of the best-of-3 series between the Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars that the IceHogs lead 1-0.

Regardless of their opponent in next week's Central Division Semifinals, the Wolves will host a playoff game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Allstate Arena. To purchase tickets specifically for that date, click here. To find the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs and the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

