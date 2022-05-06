Wolves to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Central Division champion Chicago Wolves will meet the fourth-seeded Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series begins Thursday, May 12, at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves own home-ice advantage throughout the postseason after producing the American Hockey League's best regular-season record and setting the franchise's single-season mark for highest points percentage (.724). In addition to hosting Game 1 for the Central Division Semifinals, the Wolves are the home team for Game 2 on Saturday, May 14, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, May 19, as they pursue the organization's fifth league championship.

The official schedule for the Central Division Semifinals:

Game 1 Thursday, May 12 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Saturday, May 14 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 Sunday, May 15 MetroCentre 4 p.m.

Game 4* Tuesday, May 17 MetroCentre 7 p.m.

Game 5* Thursday, May 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

This marks the third time the Wolves and IceHogs have met in the postseason. Chicago knocked off Rockford in the West Division Final on the way to the 2008 Calder Cup championship while the IceHogs defeated the Wolves in the 2018 Central Division Semifinals en route to the Western Conference Finals. Rockford claimed eight of the 12 meetings between the teams this season, though four went to a shootout and seven were decided by one goal - including the final five games.

The winner of the Chicago-Rockford series meets the winner of the Manitoba-Milwaukee series in the best-of-five Central Division Finals. The Western Conference Finals and the Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven series.

To purchase tickets for any Wolves home game and to find the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every postseason game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every Calder Cup Playoffs contest - visit www.AHLTV.com.

