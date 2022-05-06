Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat will face off against the Bakersfield Condors in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series will see the Pacific Division champion Heat host games one, two and five, and the teams will square off in Bakersfield for games three and four.

The full schedule is available below:

Game One: Tuesday, May 10 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena (presented by Oak Valley Community Bank)

Game Two: Wednesday, May 11 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena

Game Three: Friday, May 13 - 7 p.m. - Bakersfield

Game Four: Sunday, May 15 - 5 p.m. - Bakersfield (if necessary)

Game Five: Tuesday, May 17 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena (if necessary)

Stockton won six of 10 regular season meetings against Bakersfield, going 6-3-1-0 in the season series. It will be the first time the Heat and Condors meet in the postseason.

Single-game tickets and full-playoff tickets are available now at stocktonheat.com/playoffs.

