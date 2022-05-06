Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat will face off against the Bakersfield Condors in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-five series will see the Pacific Division champion Heat host games one, two and five, and the teams will square off in Bakersfield for games three and four.
The full schedule is available below:
Game One: Tuesday, May 10 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena (presented by Oak Valley Community Bank)
Game Two: Wednesday, May 11 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena
Game Three: Friday, May 13 - 7 p.m. - Bakersfield
Game Four: Sunday, May 15 - 5 p.m. - Bakersfield (if necessary)
Game Five: Tuesday, May 17 - 6:30 p.m. - Stockton Arena (if necessary)
Stockton won six of 10 regular season meetings against Bakersfield, going 6-3-1-0 in the season series. It will be the first time the Heat and Condors meet in the postseason.
Single-game tickets and full-playoff tickets are available now at stocktonheat.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Admirals Take Game One Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors to Face Stockton in Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Prevail in Overtime Again to Complete First-Round Sweep of Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals - Stockton Heat
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Novak Records Three Assists in Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Round Two Preview: Checkers vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Eliminated in Overtime Heartbreaker - Texas Stars
- Battle for Illinois Extends to Postseason as IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals - Chicago Wolves
- Nappier, Penguins Shut-Out Bears in Game 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop Game 1 to Penguins, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Rocket, 5-3, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Advance to Meet Utica in North Division Semifinals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman - Colorado Eagles
- Colorado's Jordan Gross Voted Winner of AHL's Eddie Shore Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, May 6 at Belleville: North Division Play-In Round - Game 2 - Rochester Americans
- Playoff Game 1 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Outlast San Diego to Advance to Second Round - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.