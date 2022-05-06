Condors to Face Stockton in Pacific Division Semifinals
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (4th seed) will meet the Stockton Heat (1st seed) in a Best-of-5 Pacific Divisional Semifinal series. Bakersfield will host Game 3 on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. and an if necessary Game 4 on Sunday, May 15 at 5 p.m. The team's Calder Cup Playoffs run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals. Both games will feature $5 Margaritas!
Pacific Division Semifinals (Best-of-5)
(4) Bakersfield Condors v. (1) Stockton Heat
GAME 1: Tuesday, May 10, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 11, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Friday, May 13, Stockton @ BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. (click here for tickets)
GAME 4*: Sunday, May 15, Stockton @ BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (click here for tickets)
GAME 5*: Tuesday, May 17, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
*- If Necessary
The Condors went 4-3-3 (.550%) in 10 games against the Heat this season.
All games will be broadcast on Comedy 800, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com. Fans (21+) can watch all road games at McGarry's Irish Pub located at the corner of Brimhall and Calloway.
