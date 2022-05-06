Novak Records Three Assists in Victory
May 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (0-1) opened their Central Division Semifinals series against the Milwaukee Admirals (1-0) Friday evening at UW-M Panther Arena.
Both Manitoba and Milwaukee battled to a goalless draw after the opening 20 minutes of play. Each side was granted a chance on the man-advantage as the period wore on, but neither squad found twine. The best chances of the frame came off the sticks of both Jimmy Huntington and Leon Gawanke, who each hit iron. Mikhail Berdin ended the first period with six saves, while at the other end of the ice, Devin Cooley finished with 10 of his own.
Milwaukee opened the scoring with less than five to go in the second. Tommy Novak gathered up the puck and spun the disc towards the front of the net. Brayden Burke found the rebound and beat Berdin with a low, quick shot to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. The Moose tied the contest less than two minutes later. Declan Chisholm gathered the puck at the blue line and fired a shot on goal. C.J. Suess got the tip in front and sent the puck past Cooley to knot the game up 1-1. Milwaukee found itself on a late power play and used it to full advantage. Matt Donovan's shot from the point got through and pushed the Admirals ahead 2-1 with less than one second left in the frame. Manitoba trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes despite outshooting Milwaukee 17-8 in the middle frame.
Manitoba tied the contest less than a minute into the third. Cole Maier won an offensive zone draw back to Chisholm who wired a hard shot under the glove of Cooley to tie the contest 2-2. Milwaukee regained the lead with four minutes to play as Cole Schneider finished off a two-on-one with Novak. Manitoba pulled Berdin late in favour of the extra attacker but were unable to solve Cooley for the tying marker. Manitoba fell by a final score of 3-2 in the opening game of the best-of-five series. Berdin ended the night with 18 saves and was tagged with the loss. Cooley captured the win and finished with 40 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Declan Chisholm (Click for full interview)
"I think we just have to turn the page. Look towards next game. We dominated them all game. Hammered them with shots all game. I think we were in the o-zone most of the game too. If we bring that effort every night, I think the series will go our way. "
ï»¿Statbook
Chisholm (1G, 1A), Maier (1A) and Gawanke (1A) all recorded their first AHL playoff point in the loss
Jeff Malott led the way with eight shots on goal for the Moose
C.J. Suess scored his first Calder Cup Playoffs goal
What's Next?
The Moose return to the ice tomorrow for Game Two of the series on Saturday, May 7. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at UW-M Panther Arena. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
2022 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available at MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Admirals Take Game One Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors to Face Stockton in Pacific Division Semifinals - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Announce Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Prevail in Overtime Again to Complete First-Round Sweep of Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Heat to Face Condors in Pacific Division Semifinals - Stockton Heat
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Novak Records Three Assists in Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs, Soderblom Sweep Stars in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Round Two Preview: Checkers vs Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Eliminated in Overtime Heartbreaker - Texas Stars
- Battle for Illinois Extends to Postseason as IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Central Division Semifinals Presented by BMO Harris Bank - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals - Chicago Wolves
- Nappier, Penguins Shut-Out Bears in Game 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop Game 1 to Penguins, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Rocket, 5-3, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Advance to Meet Utica in North Division Semifinals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Gross Wins 'Eddie Shore Award' as AHL's Outstanding Defenseman - Colorado Eagles
- Colorado's Jordan Gross Voted Winner of AHL's Eddie Shore Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Add Elburn Native Lekkas - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Game Day: Rochester at Belleville, May 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, May 6 at Belleville: North Division Play-In Round - Game 2 - Rochester Americans
- Playoff Game 1 Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Advance to Central Division Semifinals with Win over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Pens and Bears Renew Playoff Rivalry - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Push into Overtime but Eliminated in Game Two - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Outlast San Diego to Advance to Second Round - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.