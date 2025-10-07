Referee KEEPS His On-Field Decision + DOGSO in Vancouver?: Instant Replay
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Inter Miami wanted a late penalty in their match over the weekend, only for the referee to stick with his call on the field! Was he right to keep his decision? Plus, the Vancouver Whitecaps thought they had a penalty in their match over the weekend, and the Philadelphia Union won the Supporters Shield! But NYCFC was so close to a late goal to keep the shield alive. Andrew Wiebe reviews it all from Matchday 38 in this week's Instant Replay!
