Red Wings Return for Promo-Packed Homestand Tuesday

July 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a promo packed six-day homestand on Tuesday, July 23! The fun includes an appearance from Thurman Thomas, FIVE giveaways, TWO fireworks shows, ROC the ROC Night and our Christmas Vacation in July!

TUESDAY, JULY 23 (7:05pm) VS. NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)

Gates open at 6pm

**Please note that Gate 5 (Plymouth Ave) will not be available to fans for entry, All fans will be directed to enter the ballpark through Gate 1**

THURMAN THOMAS AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE - The Bills Hall of Fame running back will be here signing FREE autographs from 6-6:45pm courtesy of Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel.

NAKED MOLE RAT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Naked Mole Rat t-shirt courtesy of Seneca Park Zoo. The Zoomobile will also be here with some different animals for fans to check out.

FAN FOUR PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (7:05pm) VS. NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)

Gates open at 6pm

UNCLE PHIL TALKING BOBBLEHEAD - The first 2,000 fans (18 & older) will receive a special Uncle Phil Talking Bobblehead to celebrate Rochester's most lovable usher, courtesy of Frontier Communications and Sportsplex Operators & Developers Association. Uncle Phil will also be in attendance for those who want a photo, autograph or a hug!

$1 WEDNESDAY - Enjoy $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (11:05am) VS. NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)

Gates open at 10am

CAMP DAY - Want to bring your summer camp out to a Red Wings game? Then call our sales rep Kevin Lute at (585) 454-1001 ext. 3046

SENIOR STROLL AROUND THE BASES - Fans ages 55 and up can walk the bases post game with Spikes and Mittsy, courtesy of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities.

COLLEGE DAY - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

FRIDAY, JULY 26 (7:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 5:30pm

ROC THE ROC NIGHT - This is our 2nd annual celebration of all things Rochester, presented by Castle, C.P. Ward, City of Rochester, The Exchange/Brickwood Grill/Malt +Ember. The event features special Genesee Brewery inspired uniforms, an Abbott's Frozen Custard truck, pre-game concert from Nik and the Nice Guys, food specials, a happy hour and more! For more information on ROC the ROC Night click here

ROC THE ROC FLAG GIVEAWAY - Come out and celebrate the Flower City with us and also receive a ROC the ROC Flag if you are one of the first 2,000 fans at the game, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by Local Toyota Dealers

SATURDAY, JULY 27 (7:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 5:30pm

CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Red Wings cap courtesy of Segar & Sciortino.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, JULY 28 (1:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 12pm

CHRISTMAS VACATION IN JULY - Our annual Christmas in July event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Chevy Chase holiday classic! The day will also include an appearance from Santa and his sleigh courtesy of Wilbert's Christmas Tree Farm!

ORNAMENT GIVEAWAY- In conjunction with our Christmas Vacation in July celebration, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Cousin Eddie ornament, courtesy of Basch & Nickerson LLP

CAP DAY (CHILDREN AWAITING PARENTS) - The Red Wings' game-worn red and green caps will be autographed and auctioned off to support this cause, presented by Children Awaiting Parents

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

Chevy Chase Live with Screening of Caddyshack

Kodak Center, Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office located at 200 W. Ridge Rd. (M-F, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.).

$10 discount for Red Wings fans with offer code CHASE!

Online only, while supplies last. Some restrictions may apply.

"I'm Chevy Chase... and you're not!" Clark Griswold... Fletch... Ty Webb... just a few of the characters actor/comedian Chevy Chase has made immortal throughout his 40+ year career. Now's your chance to peek behind the curtain, as Chevy Chase shares stories from his career and answers audience questions LIVE after a screening of the 1980 classic Caddyshack.

Considered one of the funniest movies of all-time by the American Film Institute, Time and ESPN, Caddyshack gained a cult following in the years after its initial release. Along with Chevy in Harold Ramis' directorial debut, the film starred such talent as Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight & Bill Murray. Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.