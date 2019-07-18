Boeheim's Army Coming to Syracuse Mets Game on Tuesday, July 23

SYRACUSE, NY - For the third straight year, the Syracuse Mets are hosting members of Boeheim's Army, the team of Syracuse Basketball alumni for the upcoming event The Basketball Tournament. Boeheim's Army will be at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday, July 23rd at NBT Bank Stadium when the Mets host the Indianapolis Indians for a 6:35 p.m. game, gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Boeheim's Army features former Syracuse basketball players Brandon Triche, Eric Devendorf, Hakim Warrick, Arinze Onuaku, John Gillon, Darryl Watkins, Chris McCullough, and Michael Gbinije, plus former Xavier basketball star Jordan Crawford.

The players will be on hand to throw out first pitches before the game. The team will then sign autographs on the concourse from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. during the game. The members of Boeheim's Army will also be available for a media session in the conference room in the Mets' main office directly after first pitches.

"We are excited to have Boeheim's Army coming back to NBT Bank Stadium this year," said Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We love supporting the Orange, and we're glad to continue the tradition of having the team with us right before they start their tournament. We're looking forward to giving their team a great sendoff before their big weekend."

The Basketball Tournament is an annual 5-on-5 single-elimination basketball tournament, where 64 teams will play for a prize of $2 million. All games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. Boeheim's Army begins play as the #1 seed in the Syracuse regional on Friday, July 26th at 7 p.m. at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College against #8 seed We Are D3.

Tickets for The Basketball Tournament can be purchased online at thetournament.com. Games will be held at the SRC Arena at OCC from Friday, 7/26 through Sunday, 7/28.

Tickets for Tuesday's Syracuse Mets game can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

