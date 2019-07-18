Eovaldi Makes Rehab Appearance in 4-2 Loss
July 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Three home runs lifted the Louisville Bats (37-60) to a 4-2 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox (39-57) on Thursday at McCoy Stadium to split the four-game series.
Pitching in a rehab appearance, Red Sox reliever Nathan Eovaldi struck out the side in a scoreless, hitless second inning. Eovaldi threw 19 pitches, 11 of which were strikes. He touched 98 miles-per-hour with his fastball, and he produced 4 swings and misses. Eovaldi threw two curveballs and recorded backwards K's on both.
The PawSox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Oscar Hernández doubled home Cole Sturgeon. Over his last 11 games at the Triple-A level, Hernández is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with 2 home runs and 10 RBI's.
Louisville took the lead in the fourth on a pair of long balls from Brian O'Grady and Narciso Crook. For O'Grady, the home run was his 26th, which is second-highest mark in the International League. The homer for Crook wrapped up a big series for the 24-year-old, who went 6-for-11 with 2 home runs, a triple, and 7 RBI's in three games during the series.
Jantzen Witte brought the PawSox within a run in the sixth inning on a line drive single that plated Tzu-Wei Lin. In 15 games in July, Witte is now hitting .340 (18-for-53) with 3 doubles, a home run, and 6 RBI's.
The Bats continued their home run barrage in the seventh inning, with Chadwick Tromp adding a solo shot over the left-field wall to make it 4-2.
The right-hander issued a one-out walk to Alex Blandino, who advanced to second on a passed ball and got to third after Eovaldi balked. The 29-year-old has been on Boston's injured list since April 18 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow.
Travis Lakins started for Pawtucket and punched out a pair in a scoreless first inning. Today's scheduled starter, Teddy Stankiewicz, followed Eovaldi and pitched 5 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 earned runs.
The PawSox open up a three-game series with the Charlotte Knights starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow marks another Cox/Red Sox Legends Night, and Red Sox Hall of Famer Bob Stanley will be on hand to sign autographs for fans during the game in the Vertikal 6 Fan Center.
Pawtucket right-hander Josh Smith (3-2, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Knights lefty Hector Santiago (3-3, 4.14).
Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.
This 12-game homestand represents the longest scheduled homestand for the PawSox in 27 years - since a 12-game homestand in 1992 (from July 29 - August 9).
On Saturday, July 20, the first 3,000 fans will receive an Alex Cora World Series Champion Bobblehead, thanks to Bristol County Savings Bank and WEEI-FM. Margaritaville-themed fireworks will follow the game.
Sunday, July 21, is another Family Funday, which will include pre-game catch on the field from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and post-game run the bases. Sunday also marks the annual Touch a Truck event presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.
