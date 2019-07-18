Eovaldi Makes Rehab Appearance in 4-2 Loss

July 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Three home runs lifted the Louisville Bats (37-60) to a 4-2 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox (39-57) on Thursday at McCoy Stadium to split the four-game series.

Pitching in a rehab appearance, Red Sox reliever Nathan Eovaldi struck out the side in a scoreless, hitless second inning. Eovaldi threw 19 pitches, 11 of which were strikes. He touched 98 miles-per-hour with his fastball, and he produced 4 swings and misses. Eovaldi threw two curveballs and recorded backwards K's on both.

The PawSox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Oscar Hernández doubled home Cole Sturgeon. Over his last 11 games at the Triple-A level, Hernández is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with 2 home runs and 10 RBI's.

Louisville took the lead in the fourth on a pair of long balls from Brian O'Grady and Narciso Crook. For O'Grady, the home run was his 26th, which is second-highest mark in the International League. The homer for Crook wrapped up a big series for the 24-year-old, who went 6-for-11 with 2 home runs, a triple, and 7 RBI's in three games during the series.

Jantzen Witte brought the PawSox within a run in the sixth inning on a line drive single that plated Tzu-Wei Lin. In 15 games in July, Witte is now hitting .340 (18-for-53) with 3 doubles, a home run, and 6 RBI's.

The Bats continued their home run barrage in the seventh inning, with Chadwick Tromp adding a solo shot over the left-field wall to make it 4-2.

The right-hander issued a one-out walk to Alex Blandino, who advanced to second on a passed ball and got to third after Eovaldi balked. The 29-year-old has been on Boston's injured list since April 18 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow.

Travis Lakins started for Pawtucket and punched out a pair in a scoreless first inning. Today's scheduled starter, Teddy Stankiewicz, followed Eovaldi and pitched 5 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 earned runs.

The PawSox open up a three-game series with the Charlotte Knights starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow marks another Cox/Red Sox Legends Night, and Red Sox Hall of Famer Bob Stanley will be on hand to sign autographs for fans during the game in the Vertikal 6 Fan Center.

Pawtucket right-hander Josh Smith (3-2, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Knights lefty Hector Santiago (3-3, 4.14).

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

This 12-game homestand represents the longest scheduled homestand for the PawSox in 27 years - since a 12-game homestand in 1992 (from July 29 - August 9).

On Saturday, July 20, the first 3,000 fans will receive an Alex Cora World Series Champion Bobblehead, thanks to Bristol County Savings Bank and WEEI-FM. Margaritaville-themed fireworks will follow the game.

Sunday, July 21, is another Family Funday, which will include pre-game catch on the field from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and post-game run the bases. Sunday also marks the annual Touch a Truck event presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.