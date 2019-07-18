Gwinnett County offers split in IronPigs visit

(Gwinnett, GA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-48) left Gwinnett County with a split as they lost to the Gwinnett Stripers (56-41) 11-2 on Thursday afternoon. The Pigs clinched the season series 4-3.

Connor Lien hit a two-run home run off Tyler Viza (1-8) in the bottom of the second inning to give the Stripers a 2-0 lead. Viza lasted just 2 2/3 innings, as he gave up a grand slam to Pedro Florimon in the bottom of the third inning. Gwinnett jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Logan Morrison hit an RBI single off Mike Foltynewicz (4-1) to put the IronPigs on the scoreboard, 6-1. It would be the only run Foltynewicz would allow through six innings pitched. The Pigs scored a run against Ben Rowen in the top of the seventh inning as Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single to score Shane Robinson.

Lien homered again in the bottom of the seventh inning - this time against Yacksel Rios. This gave the Stripers a 7-2 lead. The Stripers proceeded to chase Rios out of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning by scoring four more runs against him. Andrew Romine entered the game to pitch in relief of Rios.

Dan Winkler entered the game in the top of the ninth inning to pitch in relief of Rowen and close out the game for Gwinnett. Tom Windle and Connor Brogdon each made a relief appearance and didn't allow a run. Austin Listi's 15-game hitting streak came to an end.

The Pigs continue their road trip by making the trip to Norfolk, Virginia for the first and only time this season. First pitch against the Tides is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night.

