Mets Win Series Despite Dropping Series Finale to Indians, 9-1, on Thursday Night

July 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Indianapolis, IN - The Syracuse Mets' five-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night with a 9-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. The Mets still won the series, taking three out of four games from the Indians.

Indianapolis (48-48) finally got its offense going for the first time in the series in the bottom of the third inning. Christian Kelley started the inning with a solo home run to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. James Marvel then walked, and Jake Elmore singled after a force out. Kevin Kramer followed with a sacrifice fly to right to add a second run. After Will Craig walked, Jason Martin doubled to center to push across two more runs for a 4-0 advantage. Hunter Owen followed with a two-run home run to center to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Tribe added another run in the fourth. Kelley and Marvel singled, and Cole Tucker reached on a fielder's choice on an error on Travis Taijeron's throw. Two batters later, Kevin Kramer singled to score Kelley and make the score 7-0.

In the sixth, Elmore doubled and then moved both to third and scored on wild pitches for the Indians' eighth run.

Syracuse (48-49) scored its lone run in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Arismendy Alcantara, Grégor Blanco, and Danny Espinosa all walked to load the bases. Rubén Tejada followed with a walk to bring in Alcantara and make it an 8-1 ballgame.

Indianapolis added one more run in the bottom of the eighth. With Trayvon Robinson at second and Elmore at first, Craig picked up a two-out single that scored Robinson to push the Indians lead back to eight, 9-1.

The Mets continue their weeklong road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

