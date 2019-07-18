Four Winners Selected for $10,000 Grant

DURHAM, NC - Four organizations have been chosen as the winners of the Durham Bulls Ballpark Project presented by Coastal Credit Union. Hillandale Sports Association, Hawfields Civitan Club, Northern Middle School and East Wake High School softball have each earned a $10,000 donation for facility renovations.

"For the second straight year we saw a highly impressive group of applications, and for the second straight year we had some very difficult decisions to make," Durham Bulls Vice President Mike Birling said. "These four winners proved why upgrades to their facilities will be important in helping grow the sports of baseball and softball for years to come."

Hillandale Sports Association expects to make renovations to improve the field's drainage issues, and Hawfields Civitan Club will provide a large-scale renovation for the first time since 1975. Northern Middle School plans to provide upgrades to its joint baseball/softball field, and East Wake High School softball will resurface its infield for a safer playing surface.

Each facility will be renovated in the coming months, with a list of priorities submitted by each location. Additionally, a representative from each organization is scheduled to be honored on-field at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 6.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 23. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

