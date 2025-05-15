Red Card Controversy, Offside Decisions & More from Matchday 13
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025
- Sounders FC & Reign FC Expand Partnership with IHeartMedia Seattle to Deliver Unparalleled Audio Coverage for Seattle Soccer - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Announces 2025 Homegrown Partner Program Class, Supported by Gallagher - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Two Home Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Portland Timbers and Bold Reuse Launch New Era of Sustainability and Innovation in Sports at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20 for the Concacaf Championship - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Kévin Denkey Wonder Goal Secures FC Cincinnati 3 Points in Toronto as Orange and Blue Down TFC 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Welcome Back Club Greats for 'Alumni Night' on Saturday, August 9 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF
- RSL Earns Fourth Clean Sheet of Season in Portland Stalemate at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Fights Back for 2-2 Draw at St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
